Sunny and warmer weekend, rain next week.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -We hit 55 this morning for our coolest start since mid-June. Sunshine will stay with the Tri-State through the weekend. Southerly winds will kick up the humidity, and temperatures will land in the mid 80s on Saturday and close to 90 on Sunday. Hot and humid to start next week with showers and thunderstorms possible beginning late Tuesday and continuing through Friday. Daily highs will peak around 91 on Monday and the upper 80s on Tuesday, then drift back down into the lower 80s through the end of next week.

