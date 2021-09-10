Birthday Club
South Spencer dual threat Ty Brown awarded Week 3 POTW crown

By Tamar Sher
Sep. 10, 2021
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - South Spencer quarterback Ty Brown was named the Touchdown Live Player the Week on Thursday, receiving 6,003 total votes.

The freshman dual threat athlete rushed for 84 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Rebels blanked Pike Central 55-0 last Friday.

Brown found success on both sides of the ball as he ran in one touchdown, returned a kick-off for a score, as well as picked off the Chargers for an interception return.

