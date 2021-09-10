South Spencer dual threat Ty Brown awarded Week 3 POTW crown

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - South Spencer quarterback Ty Brown was named the Touchdown Live Player the Week on Thursday, receiving 6,003 total votes.

[HIGHLIGHTS: So. Spencer vs. Pike Central]

The freshman dual threat athlete rushed for 84 yards and scored three touchdowns as the Rebels blanked Pike Central 55-0 last Friday.

Brown found success on both sides of the ball as he ran in one touchdown, returned a kick-off for a score, as well as picked off the Chargers for an interception return.

