Ragweed allergies reaching its peak this season

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With so much focus on the Coronavirus, allergies are also creeping in, and ragweed allergies has reached its peak.

Dr. Anne McLaughlin, with Deaconess Hospital says that ragweed pollination starts around the end of August and peaks around the first week of Sep. then is usually gone by Oct.

Some of the symptoms of ragweed allergies and Covid can look similar in some people. They are as follows:

  • Itchy eyes
  • Itchy nose
  • Sneezing
  • Runny Nose
  • Difficulty breathing for those who have asthma

”Somethings that are different about Covid would be fever, body aches, and intense head aches. Most people who have allergies sort of have a seasonal pattern. They recognize this. They did this last year, they did this the year before. And when something is happening out of the ordinary, like they’ve never had problems this time of the year and now they are, that’s the time to get a Covid test,” says Dr. McLaughlin.

Dr. McLaughlin also says if you are looking for relief, over-the-counter allergy medicine and nasal steroid sprays can help with ragweed allergy symptoms.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

