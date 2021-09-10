President Biden imposes stronger vaccine rules that will likely reach Tri-State businesses

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - President Joe Biden held a press conference on Thursday in which he imposed several new COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

During the announcement, the president emphasized that vaccines are the key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and the country has already made significant progress.

“We just have to finish the job with truth, with science, with confidence, and together as one nation,” Biden said.

He called it a pandemic of the unvaccinated and urged people who haven’t gotten a vaccine to reconsider.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden said. “So please do the right thing.”

His pleas came with some force as well.

A new executive order mandates vaccines for all federal employees.

The president is also getting the Department of Labor to impose new rules on businesses that employ 100 or more people.

The rules state that businesses with 100 or more employees must demonstrate that their workers have been vaccinated.

Those who are not vaccinated must test negative for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.

It’s a temporary standard that means some of the largest companies in the Tri-State will face heavy fines if they don’t ensure their employees are vaccinated, and the ones who aren’t are COVID-free.

The sweeping rules don’t extend to most public schools, unless they’re part of the national Head Start program or through the Bureau of Indian Education.

The power to mandate vaccines in schools still primarily lies with governors.

President Biden is demanding that power be used.

“If these governors won’t help us beat the pandemic, then I’ll use my power as president to get them out of the way,” he said.

The Biden Administration has also begun preparing to roll out third booster shots for vaccinated Americans, though the exact date isn’t set yet.

