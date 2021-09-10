Perry Co. fire chief holds 9/11 vigil on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On the first anniversary of 9/11, Perry Township’s fire chief flew a giant American flag over the Lloyd Expressway.

Fire Chief Jerry Bulger says, “I took a fire engine and a 10 by 15 American flag and went up on the overpass pretty much by myself and flew it.”

It has been a moving memorial at the USI overpass every year since.

Now, to mark the 20th anniversary, the flag will be flying starting at midnight Friday for a full 24 hours.

