Perry Co. fire chief holds 9/11 vigil on Lloyd Expressway
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On the first anniversary of 9/11, Perry Township’s fire chief flew a giant American flag over the Lloyd Expressway.
Fire Chief Jerry Bulger says, “I took a fire engine and a 10 by 15 American flag and went up on the overpass pretty much by myself and flew it.”
It has been a moving memorial at the USI overpass every year since.
Now, to mark the 20th anniversary, the flag will be flying starting at midnight Friday for a full 24 hours.
