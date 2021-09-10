Owensboro school board gives all-clear for Wimsatt to start college football career

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly one week after Owensboro High School leaders confirmed that senior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt was leaving the football program early to play at Rutgers University, school board members have now made the move official.

[PREVIOUS: Owensboro QB Gavin Wimsatt leaving high school early to play for Rutgers]

During a board meeting on Thursday, school officials granted the final approval for Wimsatt to take his talents to New Jersey.

OPS officials tell 14 Sports that back in August, Wimsatt applied for Owensboro’s “extraordinary opportunity” policy for early graduation. The star quarterback then had to complete two credits through an online learning program in order to fulfill his graduation requirements.

Following this board decision, Wimsatt has now been given the all-clear to begin his college football career.

