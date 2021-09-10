Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Owensboro school board gives all-clear for Wimsatt to start college football career

Owensboro school board gives all-clear for Wimsatt to start college football career
Owensboro school board gives all-clear for Wimsatt to start college football career(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly one week after Owensboro High School leaders confirmed that senior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt was leaving the football program early to play at Rutgers University, school board members have now made the move official.

[PREVIOUS: Owensboro QB Gavin Wimsatt leaving high school early to play for Rutgers]

During a board meeting on Thursday, school officials granted the final approval for Wimsatt to take his talents to New Jersey.

OPS officials tell 14 Sports that back in August, Wimsatt applied for Owensboro’s “extraordinary opportunity” policy for early graduation. The star quarterback then had to complete two credits through an online learning program in order to fulfill his graduation requirements.

Following this board decision, Wimsatt has now been given the all-clear to begin his college football career.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Officers make arrest after recovering $40K worth of drugs
Evansville business goes viral in TikTok video
Evansville business goes viral in TikTok video
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
David James Hippensteel
Affidavit: Princeton man arrested for threats against Mayor Winnecke
31 year old Christopher Britton
Attempted murder suspect facing new charges

Latest News

Touchdown Live Player of the Week
Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 3
Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame - Class of 2021
Morganfield native Dwane Casey among members inducted into Ky. Sports Hall of Fame
TD Live Player of the Week - week 3
TD Live Player of the Week - week 3
Owensboro quarterback Gavin Wimsatt
Owensboro QB Gavin Wimsatt leaving high school early to play for Rutgers