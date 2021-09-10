Nice and sunny Friday, heating up this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The pleasant weather continues today, but summer isn’t quite done with us yet.

We are starting the day with clear skies and temperatures in the 50s. There are some areas of patchy fog, but it is not a widespread issue.

As the sun rises, that fog will burn off, clearing completely between 8 and 9 AM. Temperatures will quickly climb out of the 50s and through the 60s and 70s, topping out in the low 80s this afternoon under ample sunshine.

Overnight, our temperatures will fall back into the low 60s under mostly clear skies. We will see a few more clouds and possibly a stray shower late tonight into early Saturday morning, but most of us will stay dry.

The clouds and any chance of rain will clear early in the day Saturday, and most of the day will be sunny. Saturday will also be a bit breezy at times with winds coming up from the south-southwest at around 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. That wind will push warmer air into our region, and our temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s Saturday afternoon.

As that flow of warm air from the south continues, Sunday and Monday will be sunny and hot with high temperatures in the low 90s, but a cold front will bring us some rain and a cool down by the middle of the week.

