New Barcade opening in downtown Evansville

By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Although it is not fully open to the public, a new arcade bar is hosting its soft opening Friday night.

Officials say the new barcade, Arcademie, has two floors for its bar section, and a wide variety of arcade games.

The arcade games are mainly from the mid 80′s and include games like Airball. The newest game in the arcade is Killer Queen, and can hold up to 10 players.

Arcademie is in the historic O’Donnell building around the corner from the Ford Center.

Owner, Carl Arnheiter says, ”Everything in here has a story. We tried to, we’ve salvaged and reused everything we can and I think that’s important. It used to be a vacuum cleaning shop and we’ve taken the vacuum cleaners and built things out of them. And all the wood here and all the tables are made from the floors and ceiling that used to be here. “

Officials say Arcademie will be open Friday and Saturday, and if all goes well, it will be open with a regular schedule starting next Tuesday.

