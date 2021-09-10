Birthday Club
Man sentenced in Mt. Carmel murder

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - The man who pleaded guilty to the January 2020 murder of a Mt. Carmel woman has been sentenced.

Police say Ruben Corzine stabbed 41-year-old Jennifer Phelps to death on Cherry Street.

[Previous: Man pleads guilty to Mt. Carmel murder]

Corzine pleaded guilty in July. Friday he was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

(Wabash County Sheriff's Office)

Family members, including Phelp’s sister, gave victim impact statements at the hearing.

Phelps was the mother of three sons.

Jennifer Phelps
Jennifer Phelps(Short-Cunningham Funeral Home)

