Man sentenced in Mt. Carmel murder

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WFIE) - The man who pleaded guilty to the January 2020 murder of a Mt. Carmel woman has been sentenced.

Police say Ruben Corzine stabbed 41-year-old Jennifer Phelps to death on Cherry Street.

Corzine pleaded guilty in July. Friday he was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Family members, including Phelp’s sister, gave victim impact statements at the hearing.

Phelps was the mother of three sons.

