Madisonville man arrested on drug charges after police respond to shots fired call

Joseph Singleton.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Police say they made a drug arrest after being called to a shots fired report late Thursday night.

Officers went to the area of Northhaven Drive in Madisonville around 10 p.m.

Several neighbors told them they heard multiple gunshots in that area.

Authorities say they found bullet holes in the front window of a home on that road.

They say the front and side doors of the home were open.

Eventually, 24-year-old Joseph Singleton came walking out the front door.

Officials say while clearing the residence, they saw evidence of drug activity in plain view throughout multiple rooms.

After getting a search warrant, officers say they found a large quantity of marijuana, THC edibles, Xanax, Hydrocodone, ecstasy, fentanyl pills, cocaine, cash and weapons in the home.

Singleton was arrested and is facing several drug-related charges.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

