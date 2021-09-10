KSP investigating inmate death at Hopkins Co. Jail

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Hopkins County Jail.

Officials say jail staff was notified that 45-year-old Jason A. Attebury was having a hard time breathing just after midnight.

He was taken to the hospital where officials say he died.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

