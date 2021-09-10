Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

KSP investigating inmate death at Hopkins Co. Jail

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Hopkins County Jail.

Officials say jail staff was notified that 45-year-old Jason A. Attebury was having a hard time breathing just after midnight.

He was taken to the hospital where officials say he died.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Officers make arrest after recovering $40K worth of drugs
Evansville business goes viral in TikTok video
Evansville business goes viral in TikTok video
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
David James Hippensteel
Affidavit: Princeton man arrested for threats against Mayor Winnecke
31 year old Christopher Britton
Attempted murder suspect facing new charges

Latest News

Joseph Singleton.
Madisonville man arrested on drug charges after police respond to shots fired call
Kentucky lawmakers scrap statewide mask mandate in schools
Dale Fall Festival set for this weekend
Henderson Fire Department set for its 9/11 remembrance ceremony.
Henderson Fire Department set for its 9/11 remembrance ceremony