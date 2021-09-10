KSP asking for public’s help to find missing Hopkins Co. woman

HANSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate a missing Hopkins County woman.

According to KSP officials, 78-year-old Patty Dampier was last seen at a gas station in Calhoun, driving a red 2003 Toyota MR2 with a black cloth convertible top.

State troopers say Dampier was last seen wearing jeans and a bright multi-colored shirt. They also say she takes medication for Alzheimer’s disease.

Anyone with information concerning the case is urged to contact KSP at 1-270-676-3313, or toll-free in Kentucky at 1-800-222-5555, or your local law enforcement agency.

