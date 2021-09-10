Birthday Club
Kentucky lawmakers scrap statewide mask mandate in schools

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (AP) - Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have voted in a special session to scrap a statewide mask mandate in schools.

The GOP-dominated legislature passed the pandemic measure Thursday during the third day of a special session.

The bill approved Thursday sets education policies in response to disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

Another bill winning final passage would impose an extended ban to any statewide mask mandate, leaving the decision up to local governments and businesses.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear responded by vetoing the mask provisions in both bills late Thursday night.

Republican lawmakers overrode the vetoes before ending the special session.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

