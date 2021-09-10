Ind. reports 154 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co., 1 new death in Warrick Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Friday, Indiana health officials reported 5,476 new positive COVID-19 cases and 22 new deaths statewide.

This brings the state’s pandemic total to 899,844 cases and 14,330 deaths.

The map shows one new death in Warrick County.

It shows 154 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 44 new cases in Warrick County, 40 new cases in Dubois County, 38 new cases in Gibson County, 24 new cases in Pike County, 21 new cases in Posey and Spencer Counties, and four new cases in Perry County.

Friday, Governor Holcomb released a statement concerning President Biden’s announcement about vaccine mandates:

“I believe the vaccine is the number one tool that will protect us and our loved ones against COVID-19. It is the tool that will end the pandemic. However, I strongly believe it’s not the state or federal government’s role to issue a vaccine mandate upon citizens and private businesses. This is the approach our administration has taken all along. The announcement from President Biden is a bridge too far. Private businesses should be able to look at their own mission, their staff and their goals and make the decision best for them that will keep their doors open.

I believe it is fundamentally a citizen’s right to choose whether or not to get the vaccine. While I wish everyone would get the vaccine, we are a country built on this exact type of freedom.”

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 29,019 cases, 425 deaths

Dubois Co. - 7,358 cases, 122 deaths

Warrick Co. - 10,189 cases, 173 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,373 cases, 48 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,453 cases, 38 deaths

Gibson Co. - 5,897 cases, 103 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,056 cases, 33 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,929 cases, 36 deaths

