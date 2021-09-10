Holiday World water coasters win global awards

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Three of the four best water park rides in the world are located at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, according to the most recent Golden Ticket Awards presented by Amusement Today.

A press release says the Wildebeest was named the Best Water Park Ride for the 11th consecutive year in a row, while Cheetah Chase took home Best New Water Park Ride of 2020/2021.

The official rankings for the top five water park attractions are as follows:

1. Wildebeest, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, Santa Claus, Indiana

2. Krakatau, Universal’s Volcano Bay, Orlando, Florida

3. Mammoth, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, Santa Claus, Indiana

4. Cheetah Chase, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, Santa Claus, Indiana

5. Master Blaster, Schlitterbahn, New Braunfels, Texas

The “Best of the Best” in the amusement industry is chosen from a panel of voters at the Golden Ticket Awards ceremony presented by Amusement Today. This year the ceremony was presented digitally and is available on replay on their Facebook page.

In addition, Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari is the only park in the world to have three wooden coasters in the top 25 of this year’s rankings.

The Voyage was voted the #2 wooden roller coaster in the world, with The Raven ranking #17, and The Legend ranking #24. Splashin’ Safari was voted the #2 Water Park in the world, and the parks ranked #3 in Guest Experience globally.

Splashin Safari will close for the 2021 season on September 19, but the parks’ newest event, Kids World, runs through September 19, and Happy Halloween Weekends runs from September 25-October 31. Check the calendar at HolidayWorld.com to plan your next visit.

