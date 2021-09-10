Birthday Club
Henderson Fire Department set for its 9/11 remembrance ceremony

By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Saturday marks 20 years since the deadly 9/11 attacks.

Nearly 3,000 people died that day.

There will be many memorials around the nation to honor those lost, including some here in the Tri-State.

The Henderson Fire Department has an annual ceremony every single year.

Their ceremony honors the firefighters that died in the World Trade Center attack.

This weekend, the ceremony will take place at 8 Saturday morning. It will last 45 minutes and will be outside.

City officials say local firefighter Nicholas Mangarella will be the guest speaker.

We’re told he will be talking about his experience on September 11. He was at Ground Zero shortly after the north tower fell.

He spent eight days helping in the search for victims.

If you plan on coming to the ceremony, city officials say masks will be available and those going will be urged to maintain social distancing.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed on the Henderson Fire Department Facebook page, and on the Henderson Professional Firefighters Honor Guard.

The Honor Guard is the group organizing all of this.

