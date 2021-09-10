Birthday Club
Friday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Tomorrow marks 20 years since the 9/11 terror attacks on our country and many events are planned to mark that day in our history, including some in the Tri-State.

President Biden has unveiled a new plan to fight COVID-19, including vaccine mandates for all federal workers and contractors. He wants to turn the numbers around and get the country closer to ending the pandemic.

Those who hit the friendly skies and don’t follow mask mandates are facing larger fines. The TSA is doubling the penalty, which is also part of President Biden’s new strategy to fight the virus.

They’re rolling out the red carpet in downtown Evansville.

The second annual Victory International Film Festival has two more days of celebrating film with after-parties each night.

