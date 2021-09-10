Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Dozens of films set to be showcased at Victory International Film Festival this weekend

By Derek Mullins
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Victory Theatre rolled out the red carpet for the second annual Victory International Film Festival on Thursday.

The festival will feature three days of celebrating film, as well as after-parties each night.

There are 74 films to see over the course of the festival, including short films and feature films from around the corner and around the world.

“This is the 100th year of the Victory Theatre so, it’s a great way to celebrate it,” Patrick Higgs, director of the Victory International Film Festival said. “This was a theatre for over 60-70 years, and it’s been a lot of things in its lifetime, but we’re bringing movies back to the Victory.”

The festival continues through Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Officers make arrest after recovering $40K worth of drugs
Evansville business goes viral in TikTok video
Evansville business goes viral in TikTok video
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
David James Hippensteel
Affidavit: Princeton man arrested for threats against Mayor Winnecke
31 year old Christopher Britton
Attempted murder suspect facing new charges

Latest News

Dozens of films set to be showcased at Victory International Film Festival this weekend
Dozens of films set to be showcased at Victory International Film Festival this weekend
Partnership to help feed rural communities makes stop in Sebree
Partnership to help feed rural communities makes stop in Sebree
Partnership to help feed rural communities makes stop in Sebree
Partnership to help feed rural communities makes stop in Sebree
Partnership to help feed rural communities stopping in Sebree.
Partnership to help feed rural communities stopping in Sebree