Dozens of films set to be showcased at Victory International Film Festival this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Victory Theatre rolled out the red carpet for the second annual Victory International Film Festival on Thursday.

The festival will feature three days of celebrating film, as well as after-parties each night.

There are 74 films to see over the course of the festival, including short films and feature films from around the corner and around the world.

“This is the 100th year of the Victory Theatre so, it’s a great way to celebrate it,” Patrick Higgs, director of the Victory International Film Festival said. “This was a theatre for over 60-70 years, and it’s been a lot of things in its lifetime, but we’re bringing movies back to the Victory.”

The festival continues through Saturday.

