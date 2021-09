DALE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Dale Fall Festival will kick off this weekend.

The grounds open at 4 p.m. Friday.

There will be rides, games, food and a beer garden, plus live music as the night continues.

Saturday is the big day with a 5K at 7 a.m., more live music and food, and a parade set for 2 p.m.

This all takes place around Dale Town Park.

