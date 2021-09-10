CenterPoint Energy plans to invest $280M in natural gas infrastructure improvements

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - They say the investment is to help continue the company’s natural gas infrastructure improvements during the next five years in southwestern Indiana.

CenterPoint Energy officials announced they filed the plans to comply with federal pipeline safety rules, and to ensure the company’s 114,000 natural gas customers in southwestern Indiana receive safe, reliable gas service for decades to come.

“We continue the investment in our natural gas infrastructure to ensure we maintain a safe, reliable system,” said Vice President of Natural Gas Distribution, Richard Leger.

Officials say if the plan is approved, the customer’s bills will not reflect these investments until 2023. Additional improvements will adjust bills modestly in future years as the projects are completed.

The filing has no impact on electric bills.

They say the work will consist of replacing 108 miles of bare steel and cast-iron distribution mains with new mains, most of which will be plastic, as well as inspecting and upgrading transmission pipelines.

They also say over the last seven years, CenterPoint Energy pipeline replacement work has been ongoing in nine cities. These cities include Evansville, Francisco, Loogootee, Montgomery, Oakland City, Petersburg, Princeton, Vincennes and Washington. Pipeline replacement in additional cities throughout the service territory is still to come in future years.

