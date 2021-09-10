Boonville teen battling Covid now off ventilator
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boonville teenager battling Covid in the hospital is doing better.
Family members of the teenager, Kendra James, say she is off of the ventilator, and has been for a week.
James is expected to go home sometime next week.
Last week, James was admitted to Peyton Mannings Children’s Hospital due to complications with the virus.
[Previous story: Family of Boonville teen battling Covid: She’s doing better]
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.