Boonville teen battling Covid now off ventilator

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boonville teenager battling Covid in the hospital is doing better.

Family members of the teenager, Kendra James, say she is off of the ventilator, and has been for a week.

James is expected to go home sometime next week.

Last week, James was admitted to Peyton Mannings Children’s Hospital due to complications with the virus.

[Previous story: Family of Boonville teen battling Covid: She’s doing better]

