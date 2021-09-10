Boonville teen battling Covid now off ventilator

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boonville teenager battling Covid in the hospital is doing better.

Family members of the teenager, Kendra James, say she is off of the ventilator, and has been for a week.

James is expected to go home sometime next week.

Last week, James was admitted to Peyton Mannings Children’s Hospital due to complications with the virus.

