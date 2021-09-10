9/11 Anniversary event planned at Stacey Peak Memorial in Tell City

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - One of many 9-11 anniversary events Saturday is in Tell City.

A prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. at the Stacey Peak Memorial along the riverfront.

Stacey Peak was from Tell City, but was living in New York and worked at the World Trade Center.

She was in the first tower hit on September 11, 2001.

Speakers at Saturday’s event include the Tell City Mayor.

It’s organized by the American Legion Auxiliary.

