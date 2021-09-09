Birthday Club
Webster Co. couple arrested after growing and operating marijuana, moonshine still

Dale and Julie Boudreaux
Dale and Julie Boudreaux(Webster County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Webster Conty deputies arrested a couple after discovering they cultivated marijuana and manufactured moonshine, according to officials.

Dale Boudreaux
Dale Boudreaux(Webster County Jail)
Julie Boudreaux
Julie Boudreaux(Webster County Jail)

Dale Boudreaux, 60, and his wife Julie Boudreaux, 59, were arrested after turning themselves into the sheriff’s office.

[PREVIOUS: Webster Co. pair wanted in marijuana grow, moonshine still operation]

Officials say the couple was arrested on a firearm, marijuana cultivation and alcohol manufacturing warrant resulting from an investigation in August with Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials also say a sheriff’s deputy was attempting to serve a civil paper at the 463 Daisy Drive home on Dale Boudreaux when he saw multiple marijuana plants growing in the backyard.

After getting a search warrant, deputies and PNTF detectives seized 11 marijuana plants growing outside, 10 marijuana plants and 21 vacuum-sealed bags of finished product from inside the unattached garage, 11 quart jars of suspected moonshine and 33 sealed jars that contained 8 ounces of marijuana buds.

Officials say the marijuana seized weighed about 28.50 pounds and had a street value of around $70,500.

Deputies also seized a loaded .45 handgun, five long guns, about 2,000 rounds of ammo, and scales and materials to be used in the cultivation of marijuana and the manufacturing of moonshine.

