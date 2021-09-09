Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

USDA invests over $129,000 to expand renewable energy infrastructure in rural Ky. including Morganfield

(Source: USDA via Twitter)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky announced USDA awarded over $129,000 in grants to 12 rural Kentucky businesses and agricultural producers.

These investment made through the Rural Energy for America Program aim to help businesses increase energy efficiency while moving toward renewable energy sources.

USDA officials say a portion of that money will go to Thomas Farms in Morganfield. They will use a $9,794 grant to help buy and install a 30-kilowatt solar system, and a $20,000 grant to help buy and install a high efficiency grain dryer.

They say both of these grants will help Thomas Farms save at least $4,000 in energy costs annually.

“USDA continues to prioritize climate-smart infrastructure to help rural America build back better, stronger and more equitably than ever before,” said U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsack.

“We recognize that lowering energy costs for small businesses and agricultural producers helps to expand economic development and employment opportunities for people in America’s rural towns and communities. The investments we are announcing today demonstrate how the Biden-Harris Administration has put rural communities at the heart of climate action and climate-smart solutions.”

Officials say under the Biden-Harris administration, USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.

Officials also say this assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas.

To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the...
Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the road
Dan Katz retiring after nearly 40 years in the business.
Dan Katz retiring after nearly 40 years of covering the Tri-State
Evansville business goes viral in TikTok video
Evansville business goes viral in TikTok video
The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the...
Crystal Rogers: FBI ends search upon discovery of items of interest
Crews respond to crash at Kentucky Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Driver taken to hospital following crash in Evansville

Latest News

COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund announces 20th round of allocations
31 year old Christopher Britton
Attempted murder suspect facing new charges
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 3 area COVD deaths, 209 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Reward offered for vandalism case in Palestine, Ill.
Reward offered for vandalism case in Palestine, Ill.