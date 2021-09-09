USDA invests over $129,000 to expand renewable energy infrastructure in rural Ky. including Morganfield

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky announced USDA awarded over $129,000 in grants to 12 rural Kentucky businesses and agricultural producers.

These investment made through the Rural Energy for America Program aim to help businesses increase energy efficiency while moving toward renewable energy sources.

USDA officials say a portion of that money will go to Thomas Farms in Morganfield. They will use a $9,794 grant to help buy and install a 30-kilowatt solar system, and a $20,000 grant to help buy and install a high efficiency grain dryer.

They say both of these grants will help Thomas Farms save at least $4,000 in energy costs annually.

“USDA continues to prioritize climate-smart infrastructure to help rural America build back better, stronger and more equitably than ever before,” said U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsack.

“We recognize that lowering energy costs for small businesses and agricultural producers helps to expand economic development and employment opportunities for people in America’s rural towns and communities. The investments we are announcing today demonstrate how the Biden-Harris Administration has put rural communities at the heart of climate action and climate-smart solutions.”

Officials say under the Biden-Harris administration, USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.

Officials also say this assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas.

To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.

