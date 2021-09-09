UE women’s soccer off to best start in program history

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Six games into the 2021 season, the University of Evansville women’s soccer team sits with an undefeated record in non-conference play, securing its best start in program history.

Notably, the strength for the Purple Aces (4-0-2) is their defensive core, which has carried over from the team’s successful spring season. This defensive backfield has led to three shutout wins for UE, only allowing four goals in total during its opening six-game stretch.

On the other side of the ball, the Purple Aces have shown big offensive improvements with attackers like Emily Ormson leading the way with three goals. She says their offensive success comes from the team drive.

“Honestly, it’s just been determination,” Ormson said. “We’re not a very tall team, corners have never been our forte, but this year we’ve been really getting them in. That just comes with hard work and wanting to score.”

When asked about the keys to this year’s hot start, UE head coach Chris Pfau attributed the change in mentality.

“I think the big thing we focused on is having fun and playing for each other,” Pfau said. “We stopped worrying about results and trying to go out and win a game or afraid to lose a game. It was more about just enjoying each other, enjoying the atmosphere, playing for each other and having fun, and taking the pressure off ourselves. I think that’s been really key for us.”

The Purple Aces square off against Austin Peay on Thursday in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Opening kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

