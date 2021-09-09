Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - President Biden is expected to unveil a new approach to combat COVID-19 today, focusing on mandates and testing with an emphasis on schools and the private sector.

Some changes are on tap for one of the most vivid local tributes paid to the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks and the huge American flag displayed each year near the USI campus.

Kentucky House and Senate chambers are meeting again this morning after a panel passed a healthcare bill to provide more monoclonal antibody treatments and also increase visitations at nursing homes.

Mindy is on the move. It’s a new tropical storm that’s moving northeast from the Gulf of Mexico, prompting forecasters to issue a warning for part of the Florida panhandle.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.