Thursday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - President Biden is expected to unveil a new approach to combat COVID-19 today, focusing on mandates and testing with an emphasis on schools and the private sector.

Some changes are on tap for one of the most vivid local tributes paid to the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks and the huge American flag displayed each year near the USI campus.

Kentucky House and Senate chambers are meeting again this morning after a panel passed a healthcare bill to provide more monoclonal antibody treatments and also increase visitations at nursing homes.

Mindy is on the move. It’s a new tropical storm that’s moving northeast from the Gulf of Mexico, prompting forecasters to issue a warning for part of the Florida panhandle.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the road
Dan Katz retiring after nearly 40 years of covering the Tri-State
Crystal Rogers: FBI ends search upon discovery of items of interest
Evansville business goes viral in TikTok video
Driver taken to hospital following crash in Evansville

Fire crews called to southside home Thurs. morning
Fire crews called to southside home Thurs. morning
Partnership to help feed rural communities stopping in Sebree
Gov. Beshear to provide Team Kentucky update
Some area schools back to masks optional.
Some area schools back to masks optional