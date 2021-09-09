Sunny and pleasant through Saturday. Warmer next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Overnight lows drifted into the mid 50s and sunshine pushed temps into the upper 70s on Thursday. High pressure will keep a benign weather pattern in place over the Tri-State through the weekend. Southerly winds will kick in by Sunday and temps will climb to near 90 while humidity levels increase. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible beginning late Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Friday-Saturday will rise into the low to middle 80s.

