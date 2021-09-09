Some area schools back to masks optional

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Many Indiana counties are back in the “orange” on the state’s COVID map.

That means some area school corporations are going back to having masks optional.

The two school corporations we’re talking about are in Perry County.

Perry Central and Tell City Troy Township are going back to masks being optional Thursday.

According to a letter from both corporations, they say masks will be optional as Perry County returns to “orange.”

Both school corporations still encourage students to wear masks.

Perry Central cites Governor Holcomb’s recent executive order.

Perry Central officials wrote in the letter saying when all students are masked, no students are required to quarantine because of a positive case.

However, both corporations write in their letter if a student chooses not to wear a mask, they will be subject to the traditional quarantine guidelines.

It should be noted that according to Tell City Schools’ letter, their virtual attendance due to the mask mandate will no longer be offered.

They write all students who have elected to do virtual instructions should return to in-person or be marked absent.

Tell City Troy Township Schools wrote in their letter they will meet next Thursday to assess the situation and review any new options provided by the state.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.