Reward offered for vandalism case in Palestine, Ill.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ILLINOIS (WFIE) - A reward is being offered after a case of vandalism in Palestine, Illinois.

Police say it happened at Leaverton Park between 11 p.m. on Saturday and 1 Sunday morning during their big rodeo weekend.

The police chief tells us they have many campers that come there from the Tri-State.

Police say there was damage throughout the park and arena, but most of it was in the park bathrooms.

There was also a soda machine tipped over.

The damage is estimated at about $2,000.

A $1,000 cash reward is being offered.

If you have any information, call the Palestine Police Department.

Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the...
Dan Katz retiring after nearly 40 years in the business.
Evansville business goes viral in TikTok video
The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the...
Crews respond to crash at Kentucky Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund announces 20th round of allocations
31 year old Christopher Britton
Attempted murder suspect facing new charges
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports 3 area COVD deaths, 209 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.
