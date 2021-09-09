Reward offered for vandalism case in Palestine, Ill.
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ILLINOIS (WFIE) - A reward is being offered after a case of vandalism in Palestine, Illinois.
Police say it happened at Leaverton Park between 11 p.m. on Saturday and 1 Sunday morning during their big rodeo weekend.
The police chief tells us they have many campers that come there from the Tri-State.
Police say there was damage throughout the park and arena, but most of it was in the park bathrooms.
There was also a soda machine tipped over.
The damage is estimated at about $2,000.
A $1,000 cash reward is being offered.
If you have any information, call the Palestine Police Department.
