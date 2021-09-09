Reward offered for vandalism case in Palestine, Ill.

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - A reward is being offered after a case of vandalism in Palestine, Illinois.

Police say it happened at Leaverton Park between 11 p.m. on Saturday and 1 Sunday morning during their big rodeo weekend.

The police chief tells us they have many campers that come there from the Tri-State.

Police say there was damage throughout the park and arena, but most of it was in the park bathrooms.

There was also a soda machine tipped over.

The damage is estimated at about $2,000.

A $1,000 cash reward is being offered.

If you have any information, call the Palestine Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.