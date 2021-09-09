Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Police: Officers make arrest after recovering $40K worth of drugs

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - An overnight investigation led officers to make an arrest after they found 40 grams of meth in Mount Vernon.

During an investigation, officers say they found that a person had 40 grams of meth in their possession along with Alprazolam, OxyCodone and drug paraphernalia.

That person was arrested and is facing a list of drug-related charges.

Authorities say the estimated street value of the drugs recovered is about $40,000.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the...
Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the road
Dan Katz retiring after nearly 40 years in the business.
Dan Katz retiring after nearly 40 years of covering the Tri-State
The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the...
Crystal Rogers: FBI ends search upon discovery of items of interest
Evansville business goes viral in TikTok video
Evansville business goes viral in TikTok video
Crews respond to crash at Kentucky Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Driver taken to hospital following crash in Evansville

Latest News

Ky. General Assembly on day 3 of its special session
Ky. General Assembly expected to start day 3 of the special session.
Ky. General Assembly expected to start day 3 of the special session
Fire crews called to southside home Thurs. morning.
Fire crews called to southside home Thurs. morning
Fire crews called to southside home Thurs. morning.
Fire crews called to southside home Thurs. morning