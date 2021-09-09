Police: Officers make arrest after recovering $40K worth of drugs
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - An overnight investigation led officers to make an arrest after they found 40 grams of meth in Mount Vernon.
During an investigation, officers say they found that a person had 40 grams of meth in their possession along with Alprazolam, OxyCodone and drug paraphernalia.
That person was arrested and is facing a list of drug-related charges.
Authorities say the estimated street value of the drugs recovered is about $40,000.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.