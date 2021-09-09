Police: Officers make arrest after recovering $40K worth of drugs

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - An overnight investigation led officers to make an arrest after they found 40 grams of meth in Mount Vernon.

During an investigation, officers say they found that a person had 40 grams of meth in their possession along with Alprazolam, OxyCodone and drug paraphernalia.

That person was arrested and is facing a list of drug-related charges.

Authorities say the estimated street value of the drugs recovered is about $40,000.

