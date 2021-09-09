Birthday Club
Partnership to help feed rural communities stopping in Sebree

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SEBREE, Ky. (WFIE) - A partnership to help feed families in rural communities kicks off Thursday morning.

An “Alliance to Defeat Hunger” with a 10-city tour across the nation to help feed rural areas.

They’re stopping in Sebree in partnership with Breaking Bread Ministries.

The companies are also partnering with Sebree Elementary School to set up a pantry where children and families can access food, school supplies and personal hygiene products during or after school hours.

As a part of the event in Sebree, families will receive a 25-pound box of non-perishable food and personal care items.

Officials will be at Sebree City Hall with opening remarks at 9:30 a.m.

