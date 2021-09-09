Birthday Club
Morganfield native Dwane Casey among members inducted into Ky. Sports Hall of Fame

Casey named NBA Coach of the Year back in 2018
Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame - Class of 2021
Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame - Class of 2021(Marc Wilson)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The late John Asher was among the six inductees into the 2021 Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

The ceremony on Tuesday night was held at the Galt House Hotel.

“For many years John was on the other side,” Dee Asher, John’s widow said. “He was the person who was advocating for people to be inducted into this prestigious Hall of Fame, so for him to go in, it’s really near and dear to our hearts.”

Dwane Casey played high school basketball at Union County High School, was a member of UK’s 1978 National Championship team, was an assistant at UK and has spent 12 seasons as an NBA head coach. He was named NBA Coach of the Year in 2018.

“Being in the NBA so long you kind of get jaded a little bit and you kind of forget the people who helped get you where you want to be in the NBA,” Casey said. “Coming back here, seeing friends, I had a bunch of friends downstairs from my high school, from Union County, that I played with, and then to see all the people from Western Kentucky.”

Romeo Crennel has over 40 years of coaching experience. The Western Kentucky University grad has been an NFL head coach in Cleveland and Kansas City.

“I’m really honored because when I look at the people who have already been inducted to this organization, they are a tremendous group of people, tremendous group of athletes, and it’s just so special to be able to be included,” Crennel said.

Rachel Komisarz-Baugh was an All-American swimmer at the University of Kentucky and won a gold medal as a member of the United State 4 X 200 freestyle relay team in the 2004 Athen Olympics. She also won a silver medal in the 4 X 100 medley relay.

“The accomplishments that this group has had and to be included in it, it’s really hard to explain, but I’m so honored,” Komisarz-Baugh said.

Keith Madison won 737 games, the most in school history, as the UK head baseball coach from 1979-2003.

“I’m a Kentucky boy, born and raised in south central Kentucky and just grew up idolizing a lot of people that are in this Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame,” Madison said. “So for me to be in it, professionally, it’s probably the most important honor I’ve ever had.”

The sixth inductee was former Kentucky State University basketball star Elmore Smith. He played eight seasons in the NBA.

The plaques of the new inductees will join the others on the concourse of Freedom Hall.

