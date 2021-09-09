Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Moderna to develop combination COVID, flu shot

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Moderna is working on a single vaccine that fights both COVID-19 and the flu.

The pharmaceutical company announced on Thursday that it’s developing a combination shot.

The single-dose vaccine would pair their booster against coronavirus with their booster against the flu.

The company reportedly hopes to have the shot ready and available by the fall.

Moderna also said it’s submitted its COVID-19 booster shot for Food and Drug Administration approval this month.

The shot would be administered six months after a patient receives the second dose of its vaccine.

Currently, Moderna’s vaccine only has emergency use authorization.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the...
Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the road
Dan Katz retiring after nearly 40 years in the business.
Dan Katz retiring after nearly 40 years of covering the Tri-State
Evansville business goes viral in TikTok video
Evansville business goes viral in TikTok video
The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the...
Crystal Rogers: FBI ends search upon discovery of items of interest
Blake Shelton to recognize Joe Greis as special community member
Blake Shelton to recognize Joe Gries as special community member

Latest News

Michael Constantine attends the premiere of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' at the AMC Loews...
‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ actor Michael Constantine dies at age 94
In this still image taken from Law & Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst...
Prosecutor says ‘cadaver’ note proves Durst killed friend
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced...
Biden unveils six-point COVID response plan
President Biden lays out his next phase to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden: Businesses need to make sure employees are vaccinated