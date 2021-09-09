LST-325 crew tested for COVID following breakthrough case that cancelled river cruise

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USS LST-325 crew members were tested for COVID after they had a breakthrough positive case on board.

LST officials say all of their crew members are required to be vaccinated.

The case came as they were on their river cruise in Brandenburg, Kentucky.

Since the first case, officials say a few more crew members tested positive.

LST officials say a crew member reached out to Deaconess to set up a testing appointment. After hearing the entire situation, Deaconess told LST officials they would come to the ship and offer tests there.

“All of us, want to test and make sure that we’re negative before we expose our families or our loved ones, or even the general public in Evansville,” LST Board President, John Tallen said. “If I go out to eat at Panera, I don’t want to expose anybody. If I need to eat takeout for a while, I’ll eat takeout for a while.”

LST officials say they are continuing to clean and disinfect the ship. The ship will reopen Saturday, September 18.

