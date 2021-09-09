Birthday Club
Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor recommends smaller EWSU water treatment plant

(Source: EWSU)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor report agrees that Evansville Water & Sewer Utility needs a new water treatment plant, but not as big as the one proposed.

The city wants to build a plant that would process 50 million gallons per day, and a budget that would pay for demolishing and relocating the city garage.

Officials say the state agency is recommending a smaller facility, about 40 million gallons per day, a reduced budget for demo and relocation, and that not all of the project should be paid for by a rate hike.

Officials also say the city has until September 24 to respond.

”We’re hopeful actually that before that next step we can come up with an agreement, a settled agreement, with the OUCC and we can present that to the agency for that approval,” Lane Young, executive director of Water and Sewer Utility said.

Officials say if an agreement can not be reached, then the proposal will go to an evidentiary hearing scheduled in Indianapolis on Wednesday, October 27.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

