Ind. reports 3 area COVD deaths, 209 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, Indiana health officials reported 5,240 new positive COVID-19 cases and 50 new deaths statewide.

This brings the state’s pandemic total to 894,516 cases and 14,308 deaths.

The map shows one new death each in three area counties. They are Vanderburgh, Dubois, and Perry Counties.

It shows 209 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 92 new cases in Warrick County, 68 new cases in Dubois and Gibson Counties, 44 new cases in Pike County, 24 new cases in Spencer County, 17 new cases in Perry County, and 11 new cases in Posey County,

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 28,867 cases, 425 deaths

Dubois Co. - 7,318 cases, 122 deaths

Warrick Co. - 10,145 cases, 172 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,369 cases, 48 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,432 cases, 38 deaths

Gibson Co. - 5,868 cases, 103 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,035 cases, 33 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,906 cases, 36 deaths

