Ind. reports 3 area COVD deaths, 209 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

Indiana COVID-19
Indiana COVID-19
By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, Indiana health officials reported 5,240 new positive COVID-19 cases and 50 new deaths statewide.

This brings the state’s pandemic total to 894,516 cases and 14,308 deaths.

The map shows one new death each in three area counties. They are Vanderburgh, Dubois, and Perry Counties.

It shows 209 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 92 new cases in Warrick County, 68 new cases in Dubois and Gibson Counties, 44 new cases in Pike County, 24 new cases in Spencer County, 17 new cases in Perry County, and 11 new cases in Posey County,

Any Hoosier 12 and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at any vaccine clinic at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 28,867 cases, 425 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 7,318 cases, 122 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 10,145 cases, 172 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,369 cases, 48 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,432 cases, 38 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 5,868 cases, 103 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,035 cases, 33 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,906 cases, 36 deaths

Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the...
Dan Katz retiring after nearly 40 years in the business.
Evansville business goes viral in TikTok video
The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the...
Crews respond to crash at Kentucky Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund announces 20th round of allocations
31 year old Christopher Britton
Attempted murder suspect facing new charges
Reward offered for vandalism case in Palestine, Ill.
