Daviess Co. non-profits encouraged to participate in ‘Christmas at Panther Creek’ event

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - While many have their minds on the upcoming fall season, people in Daviess County already have Christmas on their mind.

Non-profits are encouraged to apply for the chance to be a part of fundraising at the “Christmas at Panther Creek” holiday light display.

According to the Daviess County Fiscal Court, five non-profits will be chosen at random. They will then split half of the revenue collected during the December event.

Click here to apply for the fundraising opportunity.

