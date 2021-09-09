Birthday Club
Daviess Co. non-profits encouraged to participate in ‘Christmas at Panther Creek’ event

Daviess Co. non-profits encouraged to participate in 'Christmas at Panther Creek' event
Daviess Co. non-profits encouraged to participate in ‘Christmas at Panther Creek’ event(Source: Daviess County Fiscal Court)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - While many have their minds on the upcoming fall season, people in Daviess County already have Christmas on their mind.

Non-profits are encouraged to apply for the chance to be a part of fundraising at the “Christmas at Panther Creek” holiday light display.

According to the Daviess County Fiscal Court, five non-profits will be chosen at random. They will then split half of the revenue collected during the December event.

Click here to apply for the fundraising opportunity.

