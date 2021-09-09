COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund announces 20th round of allocations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded another round of allocations.

This is the 20th round of allocations since the start of the pandemic.

This time, they’re granting nearly $350,000 to 22 of the 34 nonprofit applicants.

Officials say in total, the fund has awarded 203 grants to 122 nonprofits, amounting to $5.6 million in relief, recovery and restoration needs related to the pandemic.

As part of round twenty, Catholic Charities was awarded $37,000 to increase the hours of a part-time counselor serving limited-income individuals and families in the Greater Evansville region who are without insurance.

Several of the recipients of round 20 also plan to use the additional dollars to address mental health needs in our community.

20th Round Funding Recipients:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana– Evansville, IN Awarded $15,000

Bread of Life Ministry – Lynnville, IN Awarded $8,000

Catholic Charities – Evansville, IN Awarded $37,000

Community Emergency Assistance Board – Mount Vernon, IN Awarded $7,725

Crossroads Christian Church – Evansville, IN Awarded $9,000

Forefront Community Therapy – Evansville, IN Awarded $30,000

Foster Care in the US - Evansville, IN Awarded $16,000

Friends of Warrick County CASA – Boonville, IN Awarded $10,000

Isaiah 117 House – Evansville, IN Awarded $5,500

Lampion Center – Evansville, IN Awarded $35,000

Leadership Evansville Awarded $12,500

Little Lambs – Evansville, IN Awarded $8,000

Louis J. Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville Awarded $12,500

Nazarene Baptist Church - Evansville, IN Awarded $10,000

Optimal Rhythms – Newburgh, IN Awarded $9,000

Patchwork Central – Evansville, IN Awarded $30,000

Posey County Council on Aging – Mount Vernon, IN Awarded $10,000

Posey County Domestic Violence Task Force – Mt. Vernon, IN Awarded $13,000

Southwest Indiana Chamber Foundation – Evansville, IN Awarded $12,000

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church – Evansville, IN Awarded $5,000

Stir-N-Up Hope - Ferdinand, IN Awarded $18,775

Urban Seeds – Evansville, IN Awarded $36,000

