COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund announces 20th round of allocations
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded another round of allocations.
This is the 20th round of allocations since the start of the pandemic.
This time, they’re granting nearly $350,000 to 22 of the 34 nonprofit applicants.
Officials say in total, the fund has awarded 203 grants to 122 nonprofits, amounting to $5.6 million in relief, recovery and restoration needs related to the pandemic.
As part of round twenty, Catholic Charities was awarded $37,000 to increase the hours of a part-time counselor serving limited-income individuals and families in the Greater Evansville region who are without insurance.
Several of the recipients of round 20 also plan to use the additional dollars to address mental health needs in our community.
20th Round Funding Recipients:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Indiana– Evansville, IN Awarded $15,000
- Bread of Life Ministry – Lynnville, IN Awarded $8,000
- Catholic Charities – Evansville, IN Awarded $37,000
- Community Emergency Assistance Board – Mount Vernon, IN Awarded $7,725
- Crossroads Christian Church – Evansville, IN Awarded $9,000
- Forefront Community Therapy – Evansville, IN Awarded $30,000
- Foster Care in the US - Evansville, IN Awarded $16,000
- Friends of Warrick County CASA – Boonville, IN Awarded $10,000
- Isaiah 117 House – Evansville, IN Awarded $5,500
- Lampion Center – Evansville, IN Awarded $35,000
- Leadership Evansville Awarded $12,500
- Little Lambs – Evansville, IN Awarded $8,000
- Louis J. Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville Awarded $12,500
- Nazarene Baptist Church - Evansville, IN Awarded $10,000
- Optimal Rhythms – Newburgh, IN Awarded $9,000
- Patchwork Central – Evansville, IN Awarded $30,000
- Posey County Council on Aging – Mount Vernon, IN Awarded $10,000
- Posey County Domestic Violence Task Force – Mt. Vernon, IN Awarded $13,000
- Southwest Indiana Chamber Foundation – Evansville, IN Awarded $12,000
- St. Paul’s Episcopal Church – Evansville, IN Awarded $5,000
- Stir-N-Up Hope - Ferdinand, IN Awarded $18,775
- Urban Seeds – Evansville, IN Awarded $36,000
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.