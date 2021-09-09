Dispatch: Car crash on State Road 61 in Warrick Co.
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A crash has been reported on State Road 61 and Roeder Road in Warrick County.
According to the Warrick County Dispatch, a multiple-car accident occurred in the area, and police, fire and EMS were all called to the scene. The call originally came in around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information comes.
