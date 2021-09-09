Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Dispatch: Car crash on State Road 61 in Warrick Co.

Car crash on State Road 61 Warrick Co.
Car crash on State Road 61 Warrick Co.(Derek Mullins)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A crash has been reported on State Road 61 and Roeder Road in Warrick County.

According to the Warrick County Dispatch, a multiple-car accident occurred in the area, and police, fire and EMS were all called to the scene. The call originally came in around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information comes.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the...
Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the road
Evansville business goes viral in TikTok video
Evansville business goes viral in TikTok video
Dan Katz retiring after nearly 40 years in the business.
Dan Katz retiring after nearly 40 years of covering the Tri-State
The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the...
Crystal Rogers: FBI ends search upon discovery of items of interest
Blake Shelton to recognize Joe Greis as special community member
Blake Shelton to recognize Joe Gries as special community member

Latest News

Biden unleashes new strategies to battle pandemic
Dale and Julie Boudreaux
Webster Co. couple arrested after growing and operating marijuana, moonshine still
Partnership to help feed rural communities makes stop in Sebree
Partnership to help feed rural communities makes stop in Sebree
Attempted murder suspect facing new charges
Attempted murder suspect facing new charges