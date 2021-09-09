Dispatch: Car crash on State Road 61 in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A crash has been reported on State Road 61 and Roeder Road in Warrick County.

According to the Warrick County Dispatch, a multiple-car accident occurred in the area, and police, fire and EMS were all called to the scene. The call originally came in around 6:10 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information comes.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.