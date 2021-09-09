Birthday Club
Big Ten releases 2021-22 schedule for IU women’s basketball
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Big Ten Conference has announced its 18-game league slate for the Indiana Hoosiers for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

The Hoosiers are coming off its sixth-straight 20-win season in 2020-21 where it finished 21-6 overall and 16-2 in Big Ten play while advancing to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen. All five starters return from that campaign including All-Americans junior forward Mackenzie Holmes and senior guard Grace Berger.

The schedule begins with three games in the 2021, kicking off with Penn State at home on Monday, Dec. 6. The Hoosiers then travel to Ohio State on Dec. 12 and finish off the calendar year at Rutgers on Dec. 30.

Returning in the New Year, Indiana will square off with the league’s reigning champion Maryland at home (Jan. 2) and travel to Wisconsin (Jan. 5). After hosting Nebraska (Jan. 13) the Hoosiers head to West Lafayette for the annual Barn Burner Trophy game at Purdue (Jan. 16).

Michigan State comes to town (Jan. 19) and heads to Iowa (Jan. 23) in the middle of the month. January closes with games against Illinois at home (Jan. 27) and at Michigan (Jan. 30), who advanced to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen last season.

IU will play its first consecutive league home games against Minnesota (Feb. 3) and versus in-state foe Purdue (Feb. 6) before heading back out on the road at Illinois (Feb. 10) and to Nebraska (Feb. 14). Northwestern (Feb. 17) and Iowa (Feb. 20) close out the regular season home schedule for IU, who wraps things up at Maryland on either Feb. 25 or 26.

Game times and TV designations along with the rest of the Hoosiers’ non-conference slate will be announced at a later date.

Courtesy: Indiana University Athletics

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

