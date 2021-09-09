Autumn Like Weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear and cooler this morning as lows sink into the mid-50s. Sunny skies, and comfortable humidity as highs ease into the upper 70s.

Friday morning, clear and chilly as lows drop into the mid-50s. Sunny skies with high temps remaining below normal in the lower 80s.

Saturday, sunny and warmer behind southerly winds. High temps will climb into the upper 80s. Sunday, mostly sunny as high temps soar into the lower 90s.

