Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Autumn Like Weather

Heat Returns This Weekend
9/8 14 First Alert 4pm
9/8 14 First Alert 4pm
By Byron Douglas
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear and cooler this morning as lows sink into the mid-50s. Sunny skies, and comfortable humidity as highs ease into the upper 70s.

Friday morning, clear and chilly as lows drop into the mid-50s. Sunny skies with high temps remaining below normal in the lower 80s.

Saturday, sunny and warmer behind southerly winds. High temps will climb into the upper 80s. Sunday, mostly sunny as high temps soar into the lower 90s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the...
Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the road
Dan Katz retiring after nearly 40 years in the business.
Dan Katz retiring after nearly 40 years of covering the Tri-State
The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the...
Crystal Rogers: FBI ends search upon discovery of items of interest
Evansville business goes viral in TikTok video
Evansville business goes viral in TikTok video
Crews respond to crash at Kentucky Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Driver taken to hospital following crash in Evansville

Latest News

9/8 14 First Alert 11am
Sunny and pleasant through Saturday
14 First Alert 9/8 at 10pm
14 First Alert 9/8 at 10pm
9/8 14 First Alert 4pm
9/8 14 First Alert 4pm
9/8 14 First Alert 11am
9/8 14 First Alert 11am