Attempted murder suspect facing new charges
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man charged with shooting Katie Clark several times, is due back in court Thursday afternoon.
Christopher Britton, 31, was already facing an attempted murder charge and held on a half a million dollar bond.
Records show he’s now facing additional charges including a habitual offender enhancement.
Deputies say Clark was found with several gunshot wounds on Diamond Ave. Monday.
Clark’s family says she’s on a ventilator, and they are praying for her recovery.
