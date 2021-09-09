Birthday Club
Attempted murder suspect facing new charges

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man charged with shooting Katie Clark several times, is due back in court Thursday afternoon.

Christopher Britton, 31, was already facing an attempted murder charge and held on a half a million dollar bond.

Records show he’s now facing additional charges including a habitual offender enhancement.

Deputies say Clark was found with several gunshot wounds on Diamond Ave. Monday.

[Related: Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the road]

Clark’s family says she’s on a ventilator, and they are praying for her recovery.

31 year old Christopher Britton
31 year old Christopher Britton(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)

