Affidavit: Princeton man arrested for threats against Mayor Winnecke

By Jill Lyman
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Princeton man is facing two charges of intimidation after police say he made several threats to Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

David Hippensteel, 62, was booked into jail Wednesday afternoon. He’s being held on a $2,750 bond.

The affidavit shows he’s mailed several hand written letters and written several emails to the mayor, demanding he direct Police Chief Billy Bolin to open an investigation into a 2016 case involving Indiana State Police.

In that case, Hippensteel was charged with resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct. He was convicted and sentenced to probation.

The affidavit shows last month, another handwritten letter was mailed to the Mayor’s Office. In the letter, the affidavit shows Hippensteel stated Mayor Winnecke has no spine and he could “smash Mayor Winnecke’s head like a watermelon.”

It shows on September 3, Hippensteel called the office and demanded a face to face meeting. The affidavit shows Hippensteel said he was coming to the Mayor’s Office to “slap Mayor Winnecke like a b*tch,” and he knew the mayor’s schedule for the weekend.

Noah Stubbs, with Mayor’s Winnecke’s Office, sent us a statement saying “Given the nature of the incident, protection has been provided by the Evansville Police Department.”

David James Hippensteel
David James Hippensteel(Vanderburgh County Jail)

