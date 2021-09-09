Birthday Club
24-hour vigil planned to mark 20 years since 9/11

By Brady Williams
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This year on September 11, the Perry Township Fire Department will be displaying a flag above the University Parkway overpass for 24 hours.

Chief Jerry Bulger say they have displayed the flag and their firetrucks every year since 2002, but it’s ordinarily only for a few hours.

“It’s that time of year, and we know it’s time to honor those who lost their lives on 9/11,” he said. “With it being the 20th anniversary, we wanted to do something special.”

Bulger say it’s important to him and his crew as it shows respect, but he also appreciates the support the public shows.

“People honk, people wave, people come up on the overpass just to talk with you,” he said. “It makes you feel good. It makes you feel real good.”

He says they will start at midnight the day of September 11, and they will have members of fire crews from across the Tri-State stationed in shifts.

Bulger says people are welcome to come out and see what they have, and take some time to pay their respects.

He says to make sure that drivers take the exit for University Parkway before stopping their vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

