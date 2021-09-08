Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - It’s back to virtual learning for the rest of the week in Dawson Springs as COVID leads to a staffing shortage while McLean County Schools are closed due to a spike in cases there.

With colder temperatures on the way, health experts are concerned about the number of children now testing positive for COVID.

A powerful 7.0 earthquake struck in southern Mexico near Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away.

Area church groups are lending a helping hand in Tennessee, where clean-up continues following deadly flooding there last month.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.