Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - It’s back to virtual learning for the rest of the week in Dawson Springs as COVID leads to a staffing shortage while McLean County Schools are closed due to a spike in cases there.

With colder temperatures on the way, health experts are concerned about the number of children now testing positive for COVID.

A powerful 7.0 earthquake struck in southern Mexico near Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away.

Area church groups are lending a helping hand in Tennessee, where clean-up continues following deadly flooding there last month.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the...
Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the road
Truck catches on fire with ammo inside.
Truck catches on fire with ammo inside
Christopher Britton.
Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after woman found with multiple gunshot wounds
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable
Saint Wendel Catholic Church opts out of WSNC Fall Festival.
Food booths opt out of Fall Festival due to COVID-19

Latest News

Madisonville mulling over mining ordinance
COVID inpatients peak in Owensboro Health hospitals.
COVID inpatients peak in Owensboro Health hospitals
Madisonville mulling over a mining ordinance.
Madisonville mulling over mining ordinance
McLean Co. schools out the rest of the week due to covid cases
McLean Co. Schools closed for the rest of the week