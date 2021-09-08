UE rolls out Ace CARE transport van for PT students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A ribbon cutting was held this week at the University of Evansville for a brand new set of wheels.

The ceremony was for the new Ace CARE van on Wednesday.

Ace CARE is a free outpatient clinic that provides physical therapy services and group exercise classes to the most vulnerable in the community.

The organization was founded by students in the UE Doctor of Physical Therapy Program, and services are provided by current physical therapy students on campus.

“This van opens doors literally and figuratively, and it provides relief and stability for our patients who maybe experiencing an unstable season of life,” PT student Christin Donahoe said.

All services provided are free to the participants.

