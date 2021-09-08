Sunny and pleasant through Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Overnight showers and storms dropped .62″ of rainfall at Evansville Regional Airport between midnight and 3am. Skies quickly cleared on Wednesday and highs reached the low 80s. We will enjoy a repeat performance on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as sunshine and low humidity will drive temps into the lower 80s each day. By Sunday, humid air flows back into the region as highs reach toward 90 degrees for the first half of next week. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible by Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.