Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

No arrests made yet in Owensboro shootings

Two were shot on or near Scherm Road Sunday morning in Owensboro, part of three separate...
Two were shot on or near Scherm Road Sunday morning in Owensboro, part of three separate shootings early Sunday morning.(14 News)
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - No arrests have been made yet following three shootings early Sunday morning in Owensboro.

[PREVIOUS: Owensboro police identify man killed in weekend shooting]

Police say that three separate and unrelated shootings occurred in Owensboro, two on Scherm Road and one in a parking lot.

Three were injured and one was found dead at the scene - 21-year-old Jarnell Carter.

The two shot on Scherm Road sustained non life-threatening injuries, while the other is fighting for his life.

The issue of these three shootings in such a short amount of time was brought up at the Owensboro City Commissioners Board Meeting on Tuesday, but officials maintain their stance that this is an outlier for Owensboro.

“It’s not an everyday occurrence at this time,” Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said. “We have very good law enforcement, our sheriff’s department is very good as well in this county. I’m not fearful at all and I hope our citizens aren’t either.”

Even after four were shot in the span of less than four hours, gun violence numbers for Owensboro have not gone up compared to last year.

“Up to this point in the year in 2019, we had 12 shootings where an individual was injured,” Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for Owensboro Police Department said. “Last year, we had 13 up until this time and then this year after the ones over the weekend, we’re at 13 as well.”

While no arrests have been made, police have detectives assigned to each case, and say they are hoping to bring in suspects soon.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the...
Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the road
Truck catches on fire with ammo inside.
Truck catches on fire with ammo inside
Christopher Britton.
Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after woman found with multiple gunshot wounds
Dan Katz retiring after nearly 40 years in the business.
Dan Katz retiring after nearly 40 years of covering the Tri-State
Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update amid special session, honors Webster Co. Judge

Latest News

KY COVID-19
Hopkins Co. Schools reports over 100 total COVID-19 cases
Driver taken to hospital following crash in Evansville
Driver taken to hospital following crash in Evansville
Market on Main soon coming to close in downtown Evansville
Evansville Taco Festival rescheduled due to Covid concerns
Evansville Taco Festival rescheduled due to Covid concerns