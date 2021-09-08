No arrests made yet in Owensboro shootings

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - No arrests have been made yet following three shootings early Sunday morning in Owensboro.

[PREVIOUS: Owensboro police identify man killed in weekend shooting]

Police say that three separate and unrelated shootings occurred in Owensboro, two on Scherm Road and one in a parking lot.

Three were injured and one was found dead at the scene - 21-year-old Jarnell Carter.

The two shot on Scherm Road sustained non life-threatening injuries, while the other is fighting for his life.

The issue of these three shootings in such a short amount of time was brought up at the Owensboro City Commissioners Board Meeting on Tuesday, but officials maintain their stance that this is an outlier for Owensboro.

“It’s not an everyday occurrence at this time,” Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said. “We have very good law enforcement, our sheriff’s department is very good as well in this county. I’m not fearful at all and I hope our citizens aren’t either.”

Even after four were shot in the span of less than four hours, gun violence numbers for Owensboro have not gone up compared to last year.

“Up to this point in the year in 2019, we had 12 shootings where an individual was injured,” Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for Owensboro Police Department said. “Last year, we had 13 up until this time and then this year after the ones over the weekend, we’re at 13 as well.”

While no arrests have been made, police have detectives assigned to each case, and say they are hoping to bring in suspects soon.

