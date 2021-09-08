NE Dubois Intermediate School gym won’t be repaired this school year.

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Northeast Dubois Intermediate School say the gym floor won’t be repaired this school year.

It was damaged by flashing flooding last week.

[Previous: Floods force NE Dubois Schools to go virtual]

The superintendent says they won’t be able to repair it during this school year or possibly longer.

Officials say there was a lot of damage to the floor and the structure beneath it.

That means it will remain closed until further notice.

Officials are making different plans for activities that were already scheduled for the gym.

