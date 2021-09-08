Market on Main in downtown Evansville happening Wed.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are only two more weeks to take advantage of Market on Main in downtown Evansville.

You can pick up some fresh produce from local vendors or get some lunch from the food trucks.

That starts at 9 Wednesday morning.

That’s on Main Street right outside the doors to the Ford Center.

Next week’s event will be the last one for a year.

