Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Market on Main in downtown Evansville happening Wed.

(wfie)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are only two more weeks to take advantage of Market on Main in downtown Evansville.

You can pick up some fresh produce from local vendors or get some lunch from the food trucks.

That starts at 9 Wednesday morning.

That’s on Main Street right outside the doors to the Ford Center.

Next week’s event will be the last one for a year.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the...
Family praying for a miracle after Evansville woman shot multiple times, found on side of the road
Truck catches on fire with ammo inside.
Truck catches on fire with ammo inside
Christopher Britton.
Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after woman found with multiple gunshot wounds
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable
Sister of Franklin St. shooting says brother is stable
Saint Wendel Catholic Church opts out of WSNC Fall Festival.
Food booths opt out of Fall Festival due to COVID-19

Latest News

Crews respond to crash at Kentucky Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Crews on scene of wreck at Kentucky Ave., Veterans Memorial Pkwy
Dan Katz retiring after nearly 40 years in the business.
Dan Katz retiring after nearly 40 years of covering the Tri-State
NE Dubois Intermediate School gym won’t be repaired this school year.
NE Dubois Intermediate School gym won’t be repaired this school year
Henderson soccer game canceled after reports of gunfire